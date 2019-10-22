UW-Madison pushes for bill funding searches for MIA soldiers

University of Wisconsin-Madison researchers are trying to persuade legislators to approve a bill that would fund their efforts to locate the remains of missing Wisconsin soldiers and bring them home.

The bill would allow the UW-Madison Missing-In-Action Recovery and Identification Project to seek $360,000 in state tax dollars over the 2019-2021 biennium to find missing soldiers from Wisconsin.

Currently federal defense officials give the project assignments and fund its efforts.

Charles Konsitzke is the project's founder. He told the state Senate's military affairs committee during a hearing on the bill Tuesday that about 1,500 soldiers from Wisconsin are missing in action and the bill would enable the project to look for them independently of federal assignment.