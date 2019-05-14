UW-Madison student charged in killing own mother

A UW-Madison student and Chicago man has been charged with second-degree murder in his mother's baseball bat beating death.

Bond was set at $300,000 Tuesday for 21-year-old Thomas J. Summerwill of Campton Hills, where police say they responded March 24 to Summerwill's home and found 53-year-old Mary Summerwill. She was taken to a Geneva hospital where she died. The coroner determined she died of cranial injuries.

Thomas Summerwill's attorney, Liam Dixon, called Mary Summerwill's death a "horrible accident." Dixon says Thomas Summerwill has the support of his family members, who are "disappointed" in the charges. Dixon says Summerwill plans to post bail. Summerwill has finished his junior year at the University of Wisconsin in Madison.

No motive has been given. Dixon said Thomas Summerwill thought there was an intruder in the house.