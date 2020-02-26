UW-Madison suspends 2 exchange programs in wake of virus

The University of Wisconsin-Madison has suspended study-abroad programs in South Korea and China amid concerns about the coronavirus.

School officials said Wednesday that they had suspended the South Korea program.

The move affects five students studying at two South Korean universities this spring. They will be allowed to return to the United States. The university suspended its exchange program with China in January.

UW-Milwaukee, meanwhile, has asked two students studying in South Korea to return.

State health officials said there remains only one confirmed case in Wisconsin and influenza is a bigger threat here than the coronavirus.

