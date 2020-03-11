UW-Madison suspends face-to-face classes amid virus fears

The University of Wisconsin-Madison will suspend face-to-face classes and is telling students not to return to school following spring break amid mounting fears of the new coronavirus.

The university tweeted out a statement Wednesday saying officials will suspend face-to-face instruction beginning March 23, the day classes were set to resume following spring break.

The suspension will continue through at least April 10.

The university also is urging students not to return to campus following spring break and to take essential belongings with them when they leave so they can complete coursework remotely.