UW-Madison to reopen with in-person, online classes

Officials at the University of Wisconsin-Madison say they will open as scheduled this fall with a mix of in-person and online courses.

The university announced Wednesday that classes will begin as scheduled on Sept. 2. In-person classes will be held in larger classrooms to facilitate social distancing.

Class will shift to online after the Thanksgiving break to ensure students who become infected with the coronavirus while at home don't return to campus. The university also will offer drop-in coronavirus testing and special rooms for the infected to quarantine themselves. The school also will ask students to wear masks.�

