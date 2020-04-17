UW-Stout announces virtual admission sessions

The University of Wisconsin- Stout announced the university will be running a full schedule of virtual admission sessions for prospective students.

“At the start of the alternative learning methods period, there was a whirlwind of daily change,” said Admissions Assistant Director Joan Ebnet. “We wondered what we could do in place of these visits. We had to find a way to tell Stout’s story while students were not able to come to campus in person.”

The virtual sessions will include admission sessions, Q&A's and virtual campus tours.

