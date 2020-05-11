UW-Stout announces second round of furloughs

The UW-Stout announced a second set of furloughs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The university released the following statement Monday afternoon from Chancellor Katherine P. Frank:

"Dear UW-Stout Faculty and Staff,

As I indicated in my memo of April 27th, I must inform you about a second set of furloughs that are intended to address the expenses incurred and revenue lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Today we issued forty-six notices for consecutive day furlough and sixty-seven notices for temporary workload reduction. These are in addition to the sixty-nine notices for consecutive day furlough issued on April 27th. The notices issued today impact employees with limited workload due to current operational need and/or those employees unable to carry out responsibilities remotely.

I have expressed many times that I know there is very little I can say that will take away the pain associated with this process. While these steps are necessary to address UW Stout’s financial situation, I recognize that they place an emotional and personal strain on our university community. The employees impacted today have been contacted by their supervisors and directed to resources available for them to pursue. Our goal is to support our employees to the best of our ability throughout this challenging process.

In addition to information regarding the consecutive day furlough and temporary workload reduction notices distributed today, I am communicating the preliminary plan for institution-wide intermittent furloughs that will begin in July. I must emphasize that this is a preliminary plan that includes the minimum number of days that employees may expect. Depending on our fall financial situation, the number of furlough days may increase:

Annual (12-month) employees will take a minimum of twelve furlough days from July 1, 2020, through June 30, 2021.

Academic (9-month) employees will take a minimum of nine furlough days from August 24, 2020, through May 23, 2021.

It is our hope that those on consecutive day furlough and temporary workload reduction equivalent to, or greater than, the number of institution-wide intermittent furlough days will not be subject to institution-wide intermittent furlough days; however, due to unknowns regarding our financial situation, we cannot guarantee this will be the case.

I will take a voluntary, temporary 15% salary reduction from July 1, 2020, through June 30, 2021. The Provost, Vice Chancellors, and Academic Deans will all take a voluntary, temporary 10% salary reduction, and members of Cabinet will take a voluntary, temporary 5% salary reduction during the same period. These percentages may be adjusted based on the final number of institution-wide, intermittent furlough days.

We anticipate that all these actions will create $5 million in one-time savings that will help offset our COVID-19 related costs and the state budget reduction. At this point in time, there has been no discussion of the need for layoffs.

I certainly wish that I had more positive news to deliver as we conclude our academic year. I cannot express how much I appreciate your hard work, input, and questions throughout this process. Feedback collected by our shared governance groups has been instrumental in helping us think through the various elements of this plan. We will continue to consult carefully with governance groups as we approach fall semester and progress through this process. While these are difficult decisions to make, they are necessary as we address our financial challenges due to the current crisis and work to preserve all that we cherish about our institution.

Thank you for your patience and continued hard work during this difficult time.

Sincerely,

Katherine P. Frank

Chancellor