UW-Stout delivers meals to students

While many classes on university campuses are moved online during the COVID-19 pandemic, one local college is making sure its students' stomachs are nourished, along with their minds.

According to UW-Stout grad student and Red Cedar Hall Coordinator Kylie Anderson, the dorm is set up like an apartment building, with three or four students sharing a space.

“Normally, Red Cedar Hall has about 300 students because it is suite style,” she said.

But now, Red Cedar Hall has roughly one-sixth that number living in its rooms.

“Currently, we have one resident per suite, so they can practice social distancing,” she said.

With the campus shut-down and courses now virtually-taught, some students weren't sure where they would be able to get meals. According to University Dining director Justin Krahn, several departments at UW-Stout came together to offer delivered meals, courtesy of the university's dining services.

“We really want to give them a good level of service yet and make them feel safe and comfortable,” Krahn said.

The new delivery services comes with plenty of options for students.

“They can go to our online platform and choice anything from hot and cold sandwiches, salads, stir-fry and pasta,” Krahn said.

Marketing Specialist Emily Kuznar Laird said the goal of the delivery service was to give students one less thing to worry about during the pandemic.

“They can focus on their studies, we get the meals to them and they can just go about their day and focus on what is important,” she said. “Staying connected with families back at home, with their peers and engaging in their classes.”

The service is available for breakfast, lunch and dinner on weekdays and lunch and dinner on weekends. It is the same as a normal semester, keeping Stout students fed, during an unprecedented time.

“Obviously our partnership with dining, having this meal delivery service, still be able to get their mail and packages,” Anderson said. "Life feels pretty normal, besides moving to alternative methods for school.”

About 50 students are still living in Red Cedar Hall. Anderson said those residents range from international students to students from the Midwest, who just needed a safe place to stay.