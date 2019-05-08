UW-Stout hosts retirement celebration for Chancellor Meyer

After a 32-year career at UW-Stout, dignitaries came to Menomonie Wednesday night to wish outgoing Chancellor Bob Meyer well in retirement.

The celebration was held at Stout's Memorial Student Center.

Meyer served as professor, associate dean, college dean and special assistant to the chancellor before becoming chancellor in 2014.

He's also an alum of Stout and met his wife there.

He admitted he was amazed by the turnout for the celebration.

"I'd say it's very humbling to see that many people turn out. You know, I'm not a person that wants to be in the spotlight. So, to see that many people warmly greet me and my wife, Debbie, and wish us well in retirement, it's enormously gratifying. That's all I can say. It's tremendous," said Chancellor Meyer.

Meyer will officially retire in August, and a search will begin to find his successor.