UW-Stout plans for virtual May graduation

The University of Wisconsin- Stout is now planning for a virtual May graduation.

The university says a recorded video will be linked to the graduation website on May 9 which will include comments and photos using a social media hashtag.

“It is important to us as a campus to recognize our students’ outstanding achievements both academically and for their personal growth,” Commencement Coordinator Britta Miller said. “College is such a transformative time for many of our students, and we want to be sure we recognize all of their successes at the culmination of their time with us.”

Spring 2020 graduates will also have the option to walk at the tentatively scheduled ceremony on August 8 or in December 2020.