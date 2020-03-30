UW-Stout's School of Art and Designs gives N95 masks to area responders

The University of Wisconsin-Stout's Art and Design School had nearly 2,000 N95 masks. Those masks are now being given to local first responders.

The Dunn County Emergency Management Office picked up 88 boxes, or 1,760 masks on March 25. 12 of those boxes, or 240 masks, were donated to the university's Student Health Services.

“We’ve been watching what has been unfolding around the globe, related to the coronavirus, and felt that while it is sad that the students are not on campus to utilize our facilities, materials and face-to-face instruction, we could actually find an even more important use for these masks in this current climate,” said School of Art and Design Director Dave Beck. “With so many of our employees and students being residents of Dunn County, we knew that there was no better place than right here – our home county – to provide support and aid.”