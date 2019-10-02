UW System looks to keep local high school seniors in Wisconsin for college

The UW System is trying to encourage local high school seniors to stay in Wisconsin for college.

On Wednesday, System leaders continued their All In Wisconsin tour with a visit to UW- LA Crosse to experience some of their offerings for high schoolers.

"We have high school students that are coming and getting not only a taste of the health professions and what happens there in organizations like Gundersen and Mayo, but also what happens on our campus," said UWL Chancellor Joe Gow.

The Health Science Academy at UWL is a two year program which prepares high school students to receive a higher education in health science.

UW System leaders want to take the Health Science Academy and replicate it for other schools in the system.

"The demographics in Wisconsin have fewer high school seniors than they've had in the past," said Regent President Andrew S. Petersen of the University of Wisconsin System. "We're really converting and capitalizing on all of the exciting programs and opportunities that are here at UW- La Crosse."

The system is also focusing on creating more diversity on UW-campuses.

This year UWL has a record breaking number of enrollment, however, the school says they still have a lot of progress to make when it comes to diversity on campus.

"Whatever we’re doing is not enough because we have to do more," said President Ray Cross of the University of Wisconsin system. "How do we do that well from early childhood education where students of color actually begin believing they can go to college? What’s our role in helping them understand that?"

The system graduated more students of color last year than ever before. But, they are looking to improve not just traditional diversity, but also economic diversity.

"I think we’ve got to do things by way of scholarship, by way of affordability, that has students that are less familiar with what their opportunities are to get better exposure to that," Petersen said.

The next stop on the All In Wisconsin tour is UW-Superior on October 11.