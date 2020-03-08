UW men's basketball team shares B1G title with Maryland, Michigan State

The Big Ten Conference men’s college basketball tournament will tipoff Wednesday, March 11, 2020, and conclude with the championship game on Sunday, March 15.

The winner of the Big Ten Tournament will receive an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Wisconsin, which earned a double bye, will play Friday morning at 11 am in Indianapolis against the winner of Thursday's second round match-up between Rutgers and Michigan.

Here are the Big Ten Tournament seeds:

1. Wisconsin (14-6); 2. Michigan State (14-6); 3. Maryland (14-6); 4. Illinois (13-7);

5. Iowa (11-9); 6. Penn State (11-9); 7. Ohio State (11-9); 8. Rutgers (11-9); 9. Michigan (10-10); 10. Purdue (9-11);

11. Indiana (9-11); 12. Minnesota (8-12); 13. Northwestern (3-17); 14. Nebraska (2-18)