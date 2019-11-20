UW system leaders work to better help in communities

UW system leaders met Wednesday morning to discuss how they can better help their communities.

The meeting is seventh stop on the all in Wisconsin tour which featured UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stout.

The Board of Regents discussed how business can work with the UW system to create an economic ecosystem and promote student success.

Andrew Peterson, the president of the Board of Regents, says these types of meetings are critically important.

"Our economy is firing on all cylinders and what we're hearing from employers and the civic and charitable community is we need more workers, we need more engaged citizens. I'm confident that all of our campuses in the clusters they are located in across the state are having that impact."

Petersen says he believes that UWEC and Stout are firing on all cylinders in regards to focusing on the future and giving students the opportunity to have sustainable jobs.

