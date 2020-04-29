UW system offers free application period for two-year campuses

The University of Wisconsin System is offering an 11-day free application period for anyone applying to one of its two-year campuses for fall 2020 or spring 2021 semesters.

The free application period will run June 5–15, 2020.

“We understand this is an extremely difficult time, and prospective students are faced with complicated decisions as they think about attending a UW System university this fall,” President Ray Cross said. “We hope that by offering this free application period to our two-year campuses, those decisions are a little easier.”

UW System two-year campuses provide a good option for students wanting to stay closer to home. They also offer students a way to maintain momentum and continue progress in their education.

Addie Peper began her studies at UW-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County, where the small class sizes and personalized attention from professors helped her excel. It also helped her focus her career goals.

“Taking general education courses at Baraboo gave me the chance to see what I wanted to explore,” Peper said. “I found out I had an interest in business, and this helped me really narrow down what I wanted to do.”

After earning her associate degree, Peper continued her studies at UW-Platteville, where she graduated as the valedictorian of the School of Business in May 2018 with a major in business administration and a double emphasis in marketing and management.

Students who attend UW System’s two-year campuses praise the individualized attention from faculty, the ease of getting involved in groups and activities, and the lower cost to attend.

“I am so grateful that my community offers a place to start out my college career,” said Meghan Finger, a UW-Green Bay, Marinette Campus graduate now studying at the Green Bay campus. “UW-Green Bay, Marinette Campus made the transition from high school to college so smooth. The faculty and staff are wonderful and the classes they offer made it possible for me to receive my general education requirements. The transition from the two-year branch campus to the main campus is easily accessible for students.”

Faculty say they can involve students in research in their first year.

“Most freshman science students entering college don’t think about research assistantships or internships until their junior or senior year,” said Rick Hein, biology professor at UW-Green Bay, Manitowoc Campus. “At UW-Green Bay, Manitowoc Campus, biology students have that opportunity when they first step on campus as freshmen. “

While the UW System recently announced changes to its application process in response to the unique circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic, including reducing the application fee, this free application period was being planned prior to those changes.

