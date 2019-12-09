UWEC Chancellor to host press conference on initiatives following racist messages

University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire’s Chancellor, Jim Schmidt, will be hosting a press conference announcing two initiatives by the University, regarding incidents involving racist messages during the fall semester.

Chancellor Schmidt will be joined by Athletic Director Dan Schumacher in announcing a new, rapid-action task force, along with a third-party review of the university's athletics program.

The conference will begin at 1:30 p.m. WEAU 13 News will have the conference live on our website and Facebook.

