UWEC EDI task force announces recommendations

After a racist message containing an image of the KKK was passed around between a group of UW- Eau Claire football players this fall, the university formed a rapid action task force, and on Wednesday, they delivered their report to chancellor James Schmidt.

"While we condemn the comments we also recognized that the university must do all it can to prevent future incidents and by better supporting our faculty, staff, and students as we work to create a caring and inclusive campus community,” Schmidt said.

The 16 member task force made up of faculty and students presented nine immediate goals to create a more inclusive campus.

"One of the things that we realized was how important communication is, clear frequent updates,” said UWEC Professor and Task Force Co-chair, Jan Larson. “Before things happen, students need to know what campus expectations are. As things are happening, giving updated information as soon as it is available so we don't fill in the gaps with rumor, innuendo, and uncertainties."

One of the main things addressed was a proposal pertaining to the idea of creating a restorative justice program.

"Restorative justice focuses on healing for the victims, repairing the harm to the community and providing an opportunity for the offender to accept responsibility for their actions and learn from their failures,” said Head Women’s Volleyball Coach and Task Force Co-chair, Kim Wudi.

Vice chancellor of EDI and Student Affairs, Dr. Warren Anderson, says after the program is established, that may carve a path for the former football players to redeem themselves.

"Restorative is a part of what is being considered for these students,” Anderson said. “That is the whole crux of restorative justice, to make sure that we give an opportunity for students who have violated institutional policies and norms to try and be re-acclimated into that environment with that new understanding.”

He also says they will be bringing in a consulting firm to address the climate of UWEC athletics.

"We have selected Stan Johnson and Associates, a firm based out of Kansas City, Missouri to come in and evaluate EDI within the department of athletics and provide us a report and subsequent recommendations of how we can further engrain that culture with the principles of EDI," he said.

While the 40 page resolution was created in a short amount of time, Schmidt says he has total confidence in the committee’s recommendations.

"I asked them how much better this report would have been had we spent another six months and the response I got from them was, we think we got it right, and I have to agree,” he said.

Schmidt says he is making a personal commitment to act on the recommendations and will be holding campus forums to discuss the recommendations next week, in an effort to get input from everyone on campus.

