UWEC Police teach students self-defense tactics

Several UW-Eau Claire students got valuable tips for staying safe on-campus this school year on Monday. The free session was put on by campus police officers, through the recreation and sport operations department.

UW-Eau Claire’s chief of police, Jay Dobson, said he views the community as safe overall, but said the skills that were taught can help a person get away long enough ... For law enforcement to respond.

"You just never know,” Dobson said to WEAU 13 News on Monday. “The Eau Claire community and university is generally a very safe area, however again, this is public institution and you just never know when you might come across something and utilize some of these skills."

Dobson said they usually limit the course to around 15 students at a time.