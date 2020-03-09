UWEC announces hiring of Casey Holm as head men's soccer coach

University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire Athletics Director Dan Schumacher has announced the hiring of Casey Holm as the head men's soccer coach.

"We are excited to welcome Casey to our staff and to the community," said Schumacher. "We are all looking forward to adding men's soccer to repertoire of sports."

His most recent experience comes from the Hudson Soccer Club where he served as the Executive Director and Coaching Director. His efforts in the creation of the Western Wisconsin High School Girls Program has reached many high schools and players throughout the Chippewa Valley. In addition, he worked with Sporting St. Croix as the Boys Technical Director, College Recruiting Coordinator, and Affiliate Director Staff. During his time with St. Croix, Holm collected five State Cup championships and made it to the US Youth Soccer National League tournament twice as a coach of his academy teams.

"Thank you to Chancellor Schmidt and to the search committee for giving me this opportunity," said Holm. "I'm excited to join the Eau Claire and campus community and hit the ground running."

Before the Youth Program positions, Holm had experience with NCAA Division III St. Thomas University (Minn.) where he served as the assistant coach for men's soccer. His main responsibilities were recruiting coordinator and director of operations. Along with his recruiting roles, he was part of the coaching staff that was awarded NCAA Regional Staff of the Year and MIAC Staff of the Year in 2016-17. Holm helped lead the Tommies to the National Championship tournament and reach the Final 4 in 2016, the Elite 8 in 2017, and the Sweet 16 in 2018. During his time at St. Thomas, the team posted a cumulative record of 58-8-5.

Ahead of his NCAA coaching days, Holm was the varsity head coach for North St. Paul High School from 2007-2017. In his 11 seasons, he was a part of a 2013 Minnesota State Championship team, seven consecutive Metro East Conference titles, and held the best winning percentage in Minnesota High School coaches from 2011-2017. He was also named the NSCAA Minnesota High School Coach of the Year in 2010 and 2013.

In his days of playing, Holm had suited up for Dakota County Tech (NJCAA), Upper Iowa University (NCAA), and served as a Minnesota Thunder (USL-1) training player.