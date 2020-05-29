UWEC associate professor discusses unrest in Minneapolis

A UW-Eau Claire associate professor says the protests in Minneapolis and other cities stem beyond the death of George Floyd.

Dr. Peter Hart-Brinson teaches courses on social movements, diversity and the media at UWEC.

He says the violence and destruction is an expression of anger and frustration.

He says this is what happens when people feel they have no other choice, and says people are protesting because they're tired of being at risk for ordinary behavior.

"When we saw horrible images of burning buildings and property destruction we have to remember there is a much bigger horror behind that people like me living in Eau Claire, Wisconsin have a hard time imagining that but imagine having your life at risk because you went to the store to buy Skittles or you went for a jog," said Dr. Hart-Brinson.