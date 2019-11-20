UWEC football players suspended over racist message

Early Wednesday morning, University of Wisconsin Eau-Claire Chancellor James Schmidt confirmed 4-5 students have been suspended from the UWEC football team for their involvement in a snapchat sent out this week.

While discussing the situation, Schmidt said, "I will tell you that the Athletic Director immediately suspended them from the football team, and then pending the rest of the investigation, will determine their future, as to whether or not they will remain on the football team."

Schmidt went on to say, "Unlike the anonymous posting we had earlier this year, this one, we know who the students are."

The exact contents of the snapchat are somewhat unclear, but Schmidt said he was outraged and disgusted when he heard about it.

"Some things might blur a line between what's racist and not racist," Schmidt said. "But, nothing is more racist and really strikes at the heart of terror, for frankly a lot of our faculty and students on campus, than seeing an image of a burning cross and clansmen standing in the background."

