UWEC hosts 3rd annual Geekcon

An annual event at UWEC is helping the community showcase a mix of hobbies, talents, and passions.

The third annual Geekcon was held at the Davies Student Center and featured a variety of activities for everyone.

This year the event was put on by a variety of student organizations and even a class that was dedicated to helping promote the event.

There were vendors, Lego building competitions, and even a pro style video game competition.

"Geek Con is a really unique event and I think it sets Eau Claire apart from other campuses and universities,” said TV-10 Production Director, Michaela Beal. “It creates a place for people to come together and celebrate gaming and cosplay and things like that where people can be themselves and have a good time."

Organizers say over 300 people were in attendance with over 65 vendors showcasing their unique hobbies and talents.

