UWEC hosts annual Veterans Tribute Powwow

Local veterans were honored on Saturday during UW- Eau Claire's annual powwow.

The powwow is part of the school's Native American Heritage Month celebrations.

Several tribes were represented at the event including the Ojibwa, Ho-Chunk, and Dakota Sioux and many participants came dressed in traditional Native American clothing.

Organizers say it's an honor to recognize local veterans while sharing their culture with the community.

"Our honoring veterans pow-wow is a great event for the community,” said Student Intern for the Office of Multicultural Affairs, Gary Garvin. “We get to honor and showcase our veterans and we get to showcase a lot of the rich Native American culture here on campus that we don’t get to usually see."

The annual pow-wow is a tradition that's going more than 20 years strong and over 1,000 people showed up on Saturday and many also got the chance to enjoy traditional Native American food.

The event runs through Saturday evening with a grand entrance powwow scheduled for 7 p.m.

Tickets are $2 with a student ID, $4 for adults, and children and those ages 55 and up get in for free.