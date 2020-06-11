UWEC jazz students work in harmony to end year on a high note

Since in-person classes were canceled at UW-Eau Claire, the jazz studies department was thinking out of the box for a class activity.

Students in Jazz I and Jazz II let their creativity shine through the project, but they also hope it sheds some light on their support for each other with their piece "a Time to Heal". "It's a dedication to the students at UW-Eau Claire for how they persevered and went over the hurdle that we experienced,” said Bob Baca, the UWEC Jazz Studies Director.

The jazz studies program is ending their year on a high note. "Even if we can't physically be together, we can be together in some way or another and we can share our love of music,” said Amber Scharenbroch, the videographer.

The students first had to complete a game to learn the new skills, and then they had a friendly competition against each other. “I am just blown away by what they did,” Baca said.

Then the compositions were ready to go. "There were 9 trumpet parts and we all recorded 2 parts,” said Kate Rosenberger, a trumpet player. They played one note at a time. "Tuning and time really, really matter in music,” Rosenberger added. Finally, they pieced each recording together. “Everybody in the band sent me just a link of what they recorded, sometimes on iPhones, some on nice equipment and some else just in between,” said audio engineer, Nicole Johnson.

The students are striking a chord, to this newfound learning opportunity. "It was more realistic, more real life,” Johnson added. The project proves that musicians work better together, even when they are apart. "It just makes me really proud to be a part of this university,” Sharenbroch added.

Bob Baca says he hopes to be back in the classroom this fall, but no matter what, this project will likely continue into the future.

For the full video click here.

