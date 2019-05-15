UWEC looks ahead to student housing changes

Earlier this week, the Eau Claire City Council approved a plan to tear down the Clarion Hotel and former Green Mill restaurant on the south side in Eau Claire, which also served as a home for many UW-Eau Claire students.

At the end of this school year, UW-Eau Claire’s 2-year student housing agreement with the Clarion Hotel will come to an end.

The Clarion Hotel has served as student housing for the past two years. Although it will be demolished, Mike Rindo, Assistant Chancellor for University Relations, said there will still be more than enough space to accommodate the dozens of students who utilized the hotel.

“Our 2010-2030 master plan outlined a way for us to be able to add a significant number of residence halls,” said Rindo. “We will have about 1,000 more beds than we had two years ago.”

This unconventional form of housing isn't new to the university. Rindo said the university has relied on hotels for more than 40 years.

He said recent renovations have helped the university expand its housing options. He said The Haymarket Landing offers about 385 beds, the Aspenson-Mogensen Hall about 200 beds, the new residence hall on upper campus 430 beds, and Priory Hall offers 50 beds.

Keeping up with the student population hasn't been too much of a concern.

“We’ve been about the same population for the last 40-45 years,” said Rindo.

He said that is typically between 10,500 students and 11,200 students.

Rindo said a brand new dorm and the second Karlgaard tower renovation is almost complete. About 1,000 beds will be open for students for the fall of 2020.

