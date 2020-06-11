UWEC prepares to welcome students back for in-person semester

The University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire is preparing for an in-person semester that will begin Sept. 2.

The university says students will remain in classes on campus through the end of the semester. They will be monitoring health conditions in case there needs to be a change.

They also say there will be minimal breaks and class schedules will be set to make the most of the limited space in available classrooms. Those classrooms will be laid out in a way to observe physical distancing guidelines.

Symptom tracking will be mandatory for the semester.

"Mandatory use of a symptom tracking mobile app will promote safety for the entire campus community. This includes: daily log of temperature with university-issued thermometer, inventory of any symptoms potentially indicative of COVID-19 and more".

Face masks will be required for all students, staff and faculty.

To read more guidelines, click here.