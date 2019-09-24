UWEC program provides professional clothes to students in need

A local university is looking to help students dress for success at their upcoming career conference.

The University of Wisconsin Eau Claire is ready to help students prepare for their upcoming career conference, without breaking the bank with their Campus Closet program.

"Suits can be up to $300 and as a student we can’t afford that,” said Campus Closet intern Mackenzie Langham. "So basically it is a resource that gives students kind of a jump-start so that we can look good, feel good for job interviews, internship interviews."

The Campus Closet was started last year with the goal to offer a professional wardrobe to students for the career fair and job interviews.

"It is something where we have facilitated having clothes donated by employers and faculty and community members and we would like students to come in and take what they would like or what they need,” Said university employee Staci Heidtke.

Student Jacob Smith, says that it is good to see that the community cares.

"It is very nice knowing that people care about us and our careers and how were going to get jobs,” Smith said. “Like I said, it is very important for people to look presentable when they go to employers and that's a big part of it."

Student volunteer, Carlie Hinnefeld, says it feels great to be able to help out fellow students in need.

"I'm just excited to be able to work here and help out people trying to find some nice clothes that maybe they can't afford or find anywhere,” Hinnefeld said.

Langham echoed those same sentiments and said she has a personal connection to the program.

"It feels so good. I've had to use pantries and free services like this my entire life, so to give that opportunity to other students that need it, feels amazing,” she said.

Volunteers say that the closet has been very busy with the upcoming career conference.

Students are also able to keep the clothing as long as they need, to use for other events throughout the year such as interviews and networking sessions.

The campus closet is available to any student with a Blugold ID on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 3-5p.m. or by appointment.

It does not accept casual clothing, only wardrobes fit for a professional job interview.

For more information on how to donate, click here.