UWEC students celebrate World Kindness Day

University of Wisconsin Eau Claire students put their own twist on World Kindness Day on Wednesday

They wrote kind gestures on sticky notes and placed them around campus to remind students to help others.

Students put the notes all around campus including, the bus stop reminding people to give up their seat on the bus for someone else, on door handles saying to hold the door for someone, and the popular pay-it-forward with a cup of coffee.

Organizers say they needed a way to get students to spread more positivity on campus.

Students say while being kind should be an everyday thing, it is important to remember that even giving a compliment can brighten someone's day.

"We wanted to promote it to get students engaged in spreading positivity on campus,” said Social Media Intern, Savanna Grunzke. “So we were trying to think of ways that we could engage the students on our social media pages with either a video or a picture post, and we had the idea of just thinking about a bunch of easy ways to spread kindness on world kindness day."

Organizers say while it is called World Kindness Day, they wanted to make an impact on campus by making campus themed notes like the bus stop note.

Students say Wednesday is a day to do something nice that you wouldn’t normally do to brighten someone's day.