UWEC students moving out, used furniture finds new purpose

They say one person's trash is another person's treasure! And that was certainly true Thursday afternoon as UW-Eau Claire students begin to move out for the summer.

The "Pack it Up, Pass it On” event gives students the opportunity to drop off their unwanted furniture, and donate it to local organizations like Habitat for Humanity's re-store and Family Promise of the Chippewa Valley, which helps furnish apartments for people who were previously homeless.

Unwanted items Thursday were taken by Boxx Sanitation at no cost.

Organizers say it’s an opportunity to give back and keep unwanted furniture off the streets.

"It's a city ordinance that things can't be left out on the curb or just on your property, indoor furniture, it can collect water and cause erode and harborage and so we want to get it moved, also keep our neighborhoods looking nice too."

The event was held from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Thursday and will continue at the same Friday in the Haas Fine Arts Center parking lot on Water Street.