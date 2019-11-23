UWEC students put local twist on classic board game

Family game night is getting community oriented with a local twist on a classic board game.

The Collegiate Entrepreneurs' Organization at UW-Eau Claire has created and is now selling Eau Claire-Opoly.

The board game features Eau Claire businesses, organizations, bridges, parks, streets and other landmarks well known in the Chippewa valley.

One of the students that helped create the game, Bradley Johnson, says it feels great to connect the community with a historic game and to learn more about the community throughout the process.

"It integrates the community very well and we know the Eau Claire Chippewa Valley region is extremely prideful so that's kind of why we did this project,” Johnson said. ”It feels good and people love it. I love seeing the smiles on people's faces."

Organizers say the game is limited to 500 boards and will never be produced again.

For more information on where to get your own Eau Claire-Opoly for a special price this holiday season, click here.

