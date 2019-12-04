UWEC to host financial literacy workshops

Financial literacy workshops are being offered Thursday night, Dec. 5 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Ojibwe Ballroom in UW Eau Claire's Davies Center.

You are able to select the four events that you plan on attending, one within each round.

The event schedule is as follows: 6:30 - 6:50PM: Credit, Budgeting, Savings/IRA

6:55 - 7:15PM: Credit, Taxes, Job Success and Social Presence

7:30 - 7: 50PM: Advanced Credit, Loans and Big Purchases, Housing

7:55 - 8:15PM: Investing, Medical/Insurance, Computer Security

A Kids Corner will be available with activities for the kids during the event

It's being held by Beta Alpha Psi, Blugold Student Organizations and US Bank.

To register, click here.

The first 30 families to register with financial need for transportation to the event will receive a $5 gas gift card at the end of the event.

