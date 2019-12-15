UWGB gives shoutout to graduate serving overseas

UW-Green Bay shared a video after Saturday’s commencement ceremony, celebrating Specialist Dakota Vanidestine who is overseas in Kuwait.

Vanidestine earned a Bachelor’s of Science in Psychology. He is from Marinette, but was living in Green Bay when he found out about his deployment in August this year.

He is currently serving at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait through the Army Reserve. He’s attached to the 103rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command while on this deployment.

His military occupational specialty is a Human Resource Specialist, but he is currently serving as a Public Affairs Specialist.

Vanidestine has some words for everyone back home.

"Although I was a transfer student, I truly valued my short time at UWGB. I had the opportunity to take courses with outstanding professors, form new friendships, and participate in intramurals that the school offered. The fact that they took time to make a video for me during the commencement ceremony shows just how much they value their students - it meant a lot to me!," said Vanidestine

"Managing my obligations to the Army and taking 12 credits took a lot of my time, but support from everyone back home allowed me to push through. I want to say that I love and miss my mom, Kara, dad, Matt, girlfriend, Brittany, and all of my brothers and sisters. One final shout out to my buddy Rob Ruska back at UWGB - finish your last semester strong!," said Vanidestine.

Vanidestine said he plans to be back home in May 2020.