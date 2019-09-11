UWL Professor placed on leave following misconduct allegations

Nearly one week after a student at UW-La Crosse posted about a sexual encounter with an art professor, the university says it has placed the professor on leave.

The student posted the details on Facebook after she says she was frustrated with the university for not taking action. She says she first reported the incident several months ago.

The university confirmed that since last week’s post, other students have come forward with similar allegations against the professor.

Chancellor Gow told WEAU "The investigation was re-opened because additional information was brought forward."

The professor, who is the Art Department Chair, was placed on leave.

UW-L says it has appointed an interim department chair "through the completion of a faculty misconduct investigation being conducted by UW System and university investigative teams."