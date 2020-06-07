UWL SBDC offers business webinar

The Wisconsin Small Business Development Center at UW-La Crosse will provide an interactive webinar and one-on-one consulting support for business owners so they can more effectively develop a business and financial strategy in response to COVID-19.

The interactive webinar “COVID-19: Financial Relief, PPP Loan Forgiveness/Changes and Best Practices in Business Continuity” is free, but registration is required to ensure participants get the information needed to join the webinar. The free, online sessions will be held at various times on June 10, 11, 12, 15 and 17. For information and to register: https://wisconsinsbdc.org/centers/lacrosse/classes/ Participants need to register for only one webinar because the content for all webinars is the same.

The webinar is an interactive opportunity for small business owners to gain the insight needed to seek available financial relief, including the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation’s (WEDC) “We’re All In” small business grant opportunity. The webinar also will cover details to better understand PPP loan forgiveness and anticipated changes to the program. And, it will help businesses gain insight on strategies for operating in a COVID-19 environment.

Webinar participants will be able to access the SBDC’s free consulting services to assist them in defining a business strategy and how to identify and seek the financial support needed to proceed.

“There is a lot of information available to business owners regarding COVID-19 and its impact,” says SBDC Director Anne Hlavacka. Many business owners are seeking more detail as to how specific financial relief applies and how it affects their business operations, she notes. The owners are taking steps to be well positioned in these challenging times.

“The SBDC is providing this webinar to help businesses be able to proactively access resources so they can create a more effective financial and business strategy,” Hlavacka says.

This webinar and consulting support are free, but registration is required. For additional information about this event, visit www.uwlax.edu/sbdc or email sbdc@uwlax.edu.

The SBDC is funded in part through a Cooperative Agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration. Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities will be made.