UWL Theatre and Arts departments donate masks and other PPE items to healthcare system

UW- La Crosse's Theatre and Arts departments donated items of personal protection equipment Friday.

The donation included four boxes of N95 masks, seven boxes of dust masks, and several boxes of nitrile and latex gloves.

A couple clear face shields and 20 pairs of safety goggles were also included.

The items are usually used by students in scene or lighting shops as well as some art labs.

UWL faculty said donating the items it had to Gundersen was the right thing to do.

"Everyone feels really helpless and 'what can they do?' I think that we just felt like this is something we can do," said Joe Anderson, the UWL Theatre Arts chair. "No matter how small a drop in the bucket this is, if everyone's doing a small drop in the bucket then that becomes a bigger drop."

The Theatre Arts Chair, who is also a costume designer, has been creating face coverings from leftover fabric the school has as well.

Anderson says he has been handing them out to those who need them.