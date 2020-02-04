UWL creates long-term enrollment task force

Last year, U.S. birth rates declined for the fourth year in a row, according to CNN.

UW- La Crosse (UWL) is taking steps to prepare for the drop in enrollment that could occur in a few years due to less high school graduates.

Chancellor Joe Gow recently announced a long-term enrollment task force comprised of university staff with expertise in demography, forecasting, and economics.

The task force will create a scenario of what things could look like in the future and develop a strategy.

"We can't expect that with the decline in Wisconsin high school graduates in 2025 or 2026 that we could just keep doing what we're doing and we'll have the same number of enrollment," said Chancellor Joe Gow of UWL.

The purpose of the task force is to get ahead of the decline before it happens.

UWL actually had a record number of enrollment with more than 10,000 students this year.

The full report is expected to be completed by the end of the academic year.