UWL seeks donations for campus food pantry

UW-La Crosse is asking for the community’s help restocking the campus food pantry after an initial food drive this spring brought in thousands of much-needed items and monetary donations.

Members of campus and the community can bring nonperishable food items or monetary donations to the Whitney Center parking lot (at the intersection of Badger and 14th streets) from Tuesday, June 16 to Thursday, June 18. The parking lot will be staffed from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The food pantry is in need of a variety of items, including canned goods and boxed meals, cereal and granola bars, and personal care items such as soap, toothpaste and toilet paper.

During a 10-day food drive in April, the pantry received nearly 4,000 food items and more than $1,600 in monetary donations. That was enough to fill the university’s satellite food pantry in the Whitney Center, supporting students and staff members in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the pantry is closed during the summer, students and staff can place orders by completing a form on the pantry’s website: www.uwlax.edu/university-centers/services/campus-food-pantry/.

Orders can be picked up on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.