UWL sees increase in online class registration for summer semester

UW- La Crosse is preparing to offer more than 95 online courses for the summer semester.

The school is seeing an increase in interest with more than 3,100 students already registered.

Of those students, more than 75 are incoming freshman which is more than last year.

UWL says online classes provide flexibility for students.

School officials think one reason for the increase may be students preparing for the possibility of an online-only fall semester.

"They want to get a little exposure and experience with an online learning system," said Corey Sjoquist, the UWL admissions director. "So if their course in the fall semester is online, which we always offer fall courses online too, they have a little bit of an advantage and a little more experience."

At this time, UWL does not know if in-person classes will be offered this fall.

If forced online again, the school says there are still plenty of opportunities available-- from virtual organizations to online engagement with faculty.