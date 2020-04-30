UWL senior reflects on the highs and lows of final semester ending early

For the 2020 UW- La Crosse graduating class, the COVID-19 pandemic forced their final semester to end early and cancelled several events.

They say making the adjustment to virtual classes has been difficult.

"I will definitely say that I don't learn as much doing online classes," said Lauryn Dickman, a UWL senior. "I think that being in the classroom with classmates and professors it's just a different environment."

One of the biggest things being postponed is the graduates' commencement ceremony.

"It kind of feels like I'm not getting that closure. I just had it in my mind for the last four years that I would walk across that stage and celebrate with my friends," Dickman said.

The senior says she plans on watching the virtual ceremony on May 16 and celebrating with her family at home instead.

Students say the changes made as the result of the coronavirus aren't all negative, as some were able to reallocate their time to other areas of life.

"One of my favorite parts of college, aside from hanging out with my friends, would be my internship at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse," said Dickman. "I have been able to work with them more during this time and that's definitely a silver lining."

Lauryn says she was able to spend at least five extra hours each week on her internship this past month.

She was also able to spend more time applying to post-grad jobs.

"I'm starting my new job full-time next week. It feels really weird because I haven't even graduated yet and this isn't something I ever pictured happening, but I'm excited to start this new chapter of my life," Dickman said.

In addition to the highs and lows the pandemic has brought, she says it has also allowed time to reflect.

"I think right now it's hard, but down the road it will be an interesting story to tell," said Dickman. "I think that there are a lot of lessons that can be learned in this and I think one of them is just never taking things for granted even just going to class, or doing homework or seeing your friends every day."

Many seniors have plans to reunite and celebrate when it's safe to do so.