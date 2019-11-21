UWL sexual misconduct investigation concludes

An investigation at UW-La Crosse involving alleged sexual misconduct between an art professor and a student has ended.

In September, the student posted the details on Facebook after she says she was frustrated with the university for not taking action.

UW-La Crosse confirmed since the post other students have come forward with similar allegations against the professor.

Chancellor Joe Gow says he plans to meet with UW System legal counsel Friday.

"I'm going to work very hard to make sure that we have due process and that we follow UWS Chapter 4, which is a process that lays out very clearly what a chancellor needs to do, when a complaint is filed against a faculty member," said Chancellor Gow.

The professor, who was the art department chair, was placed on leave. An interim department chair was appointed.