Ukulele learn and play group meets in Eau Claire

If your goal for 2020 was try out something new, we have an idea that might just strike a chord with you.

A newly formed group in Eau Claire is helping locals improve their ukulele skills and you can join in the fun. It might not be something you typically think of when it comes to trying a new instrument, but the ukulele is a good choice.

Nick Poss, the owner and instructor at Eau Claire Music School says the ukulele is easy to play and anyone can learn. In addition to learning the basics, Poss started a class for players of all ages and skill levels.

Twice a month, they get together at Eau Claire School of Music to play a set of songs that are broken down into different levels of difficulty. You can join in the Ukulele Play and Learn group on the first and third Tuesday of each month from 10:30-11:30 a.m.

For more information click here.