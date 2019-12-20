Unattended car ordinance fines in La Crosse and Eau Claire can be costly

A vehicle left unattended while warming on public property can be costly in La Crosse and Eau Claire.

The La Crosse Police Department is reminding community members of the unattended car ordinance.

Drivers are not allowed to leave their cars unattended and running on public property with the keys in the ignition. That includes any public street, parking lot or parking ramp.

The police department says remote start-up is okay.

The ordinance was created in hopes of reducing car theft.

"Ultimately, we do see a handful of cars every year that get stolen that our left sitting on city thoroughfares, city streets, and they get taken because the keys have been left in them," said Sgt. Tom Walsh of the La Crosse Police Department.

Drivers who don't follow the ordinance are at risk of getting a $124 fine in La Crosse or a $213 fine in Eau Claire.

Police officers urge the community to use caution when leaving a vehicle running and unattended on private property.