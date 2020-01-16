Unexpected fire alarms go off at Hillcrest Elementary

Unexpected fire alarms went off at Hillcrest Elementary in Chippewa Falls Thursday.

The Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District said at 10:30 a.m. the alarms went off unexpectedly and students were taken to a nearby high school.

The school was cleared by area fire officials.

Buses transported the students back to Hillcrest at 11:15 a.m. The school district said students will be receiving their lunch and counselors will be checking in on students throughout the day in case they feel unsettled by the alarms.