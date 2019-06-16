Unflattering internal poll numbers leaked, so Trump campaign is firing pollsters

Posted:

(CNN) - The Trump campaign said it will fire several of its pollsters -- after the leak of unflattering internal poll numbers, according to two campaign officials.

The numbers show Mr. Trump lagging behind Democratic presidential candidates in key states, such as Joe Biden in states like Michigan and Wisconsin. (Source: CNN/POOL)

The numbers show Mr. Trump lagging behind Democratic presidential candidates in key states, such as Joe Biden in states like Michigan and Wisconsin.

Detailed numbers of four of the 17 states the campaign had polled got out. Media outlets reported the numbers weeks ago.

Still, Mr. Trump got angry about coverage of the numbers in recent days and a purge of the polling team was proposed.

The campaign declined to say on the record which pollsters would be fired and whether the firings have already taken place.

Two officials familiar with the discussions said the top two pollsters, Tony Fabrizio and John McLaughlin, will stay on.

The poll leak fallout comes as Trump gets ready to launch his re-election bid in Orlando Tuesday night.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus