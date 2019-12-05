‘Unicorn puppy’ will stay with Mo. rescue shelter

Updated: Thu 1:17 PM, Dec 05, 2019

JACKSON, Mo. (CNN) - Narwhal, known as the “unicorn puppy” will stay with Mac’s Mission Rescue, a shelter that helps dogs with special needs.

A puppy named Narwhal has what appears to be a tail on his forehead. (Rochelle Steffen Photo)

The shelter decided it was in Narwhal’s best interest to stay there to ensure his safety after receiving ugly comments online.

Narwhal was born with a tail on his forehead and was found in the freezing cold last month. He ended up at the rescue, and they say the puppy has brought in “crowds of people."

The shelter has big plans for Narwhal. He will become a “spokesdog” for a “different is awesome” campaign.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus