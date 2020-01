A statement today from Union Pacific Railroad says a broken rail was likely the cause of Sunday’s train derailment in Dunn County.

According to Union Pacific, the train had 192 cars and was hauling mixed freight.

About 35 cars derailed or partially derailed.

18 of the cars were involved in a "pile-up."

The statement from union pacific says a detailed investigation is underway and the full results will be provided to the federal railroad administration.