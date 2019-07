The world’s largest steam locomotive will be stopping in Altoona on July 23.

Union Pacific's Big Boy No. 4104 will be making its Altoona debut around 1 p.m. and will leave on July 24 around 8 a.m.

People are reminded to stand at least 25 or more feet away from the tracks to avoid debris and steam, or being hit by the train itself.

The Altoona Police Department has information on parking, best photo spots and caution areas.