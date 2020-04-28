UPDATE:Wisconsin high court won't let unions join stay-at-home suit

UPDATE:

The Wisconsin Supreme Court has rejected a request from labor unions to join a lawsuit challenging Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' stay-at-home order. Republican legislators asked the state Supreme Court on April 21 to block the order. The Milwaukee Teachers' Education Association, Madison Teachers Inc., SEIU Healthcare Wisconsin and Amalgamated Transit Union Local 998 filed a motion with the court Tuesday morning seeking to intervene in the case. The unions argue the Legislature has no standing to sue and Evers' administration properly issued the order. The conservative court rejected the request just hours after it was filed, offering no explanation.�

EARLIER ON TUESDAY:

A group of labor unions are looking to join a lawsuit challenging Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' stay-at-home order. Republican legislators asked the state Supreme Court on April 21 to block the order, arguing state Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm issued the order unilaterally without legislative approval. The Milwaukee Teachers' Education Association, Madison Teachers Inc., SEIU Healthcare Wisconsin and Amalgamated Transit Union Local 998 filed a motion with the court Tuesday morning seeking to intervene in the case. The unions argue the Legislature has no standing to sue and Palm was within her rights when she issued the order.

AP-WF-04-28-20 2011GMT

