Unique Bible on display at Eau Claire hospital

The Christian Bible has been the most popular book in the world for centuries, and a very unique Bible is visiting the Chippewa Valley.

One of the 299 copies of a hand-written, Illuminated Bible is currently at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.

The book was modeled after the Saint John's Bible, which was the first bible of its kind to be made in 500 years.

Other copies of the Bible are being kept in London, the Vatican, and the Library of Congress.

Experts say that the historical nature of this bible resonates with modern audiences.

Jim Triggs, at St. John's University says, “Back in medieval days, most people were illiterate, so images were very important to them. It's interesting now that this is all resonating. When we bring these books around young people, they gather around and have all sorts of comments. They take pictures with their cameras and share it on the various social media channels”.

A special presentation about this bible is scheduled at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital at 6:30 p.m.

