Uniroyal artifacts soon to be on display

More artifacts from the Uniroyal Tire Manufacturing facility previously located in Banbury Place in Eau Claire will soon be on display.

Crews will be working during the next couple of days to remove old Uniroyal equipment, including gears and the Banbury mixer used by Uniroyal.

The equipment is being donated to Banbury Place by American Phoenix, which specializes in large scale rubber processing and operates out of the building.

The Uniroyal artifacts will be on display in front of Banbury Place on Galloway Street in Eau Claire.

